Gunna’s “fukumean” Goes Platinum

One of the biggest rap hits of the year can now officially claim that tile, as the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently issued a platinum certification to Gunna's "fukumean." Moreover, the song is a standout on his 2023 album a Gift & a Curse, which was his comeback to the rap game after his plea deal in the YSL RICO case. That being said, it's not like this was the only successful track on the album; far from it, in fact. For example, the project itself recently received a gold certification from the RIAA, marking it as one of the year's most commercially significant. The cultural significance of it for 2023 can't be understated, either, as this song and LP represent a lot.

Furthermore, many thought that the College Park MC would fall off after his brief prison stint. Some just didn't think he had a career after this, while others pointed towards his alleged "snitching" in the case as a prime reason to shun him. Regardless of where you fall on that spectrum, it's clear that Gunna's not going anywhere anytime soon. "fukumean" still gets spins like wildfire, and amid a lot of other tracks that address his situation, this one proved he still makes bangers.

Gunna's "fukumean" Certified Platinum By The RIAA

However, maybe this phase of Wunna's career won't be what truly defines his post-RICO renaissance; it could just be the beginning. For example, an upcoming remix of Victor Thompson's "This Year" has fans very excited for what he'll do next. Gunna debuted the Afrobeats remix during his most recent live show in Los Angeles, and fans absolutely love this new direction for him. While he's very well-known for his woozy, laid-back, and flow-heavy brand of trap, it looks like we'll be getting more versatile material from him very soon.

Meanwhile, it's safe to say that "fukumean" will remain relevant in the year's last few months. We have a lot of big releases to look forward to, but that guitar loop and flute-assisted atmosphere is too infectious to ignore. Let's just hope that there are more heaters like this in store in the future, regardless of what genre it occupies. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Gunna.

