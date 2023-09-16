Young Thug’s Father “Loves” Gunna, Claims He Hasn’t Hurt Son’s RICO Case

Young Thug remains behind bars, after being indicted on RICO charges surrounding YSL last year. The rapper is reported to not be doing great health-wise after over a year in prison, as he awaits jury selection. He was denied bond for a third time earlier this summer, and fans and peers continue to call for his release.

The indictment saw the arrest of 27 other YSL members. Gunna was arrested, and charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO act. He took an Alford plea at the end of 2022, and was eventually released from prison. His plea deal managed to stir up a lot of controversy, with many accusing him of "snitching" on his longtime friend. He's denied this, but regardless, Young Thug fans continue to speculate. Recently, however, Young Thug's own father came to Gunna's defense, claiming that he didn't do anything to hurt his case.

Young Thug's Dad On Gunna's "Snitching" Allegations

During a recent interview with Infamous Sylvia, Jeffery Williams Sr. made his stance on the allegations known. When asked how he feels about Gunna, he simply replied, "I love Gunna." He continued, describing how he feels as though the rapper hasn't said anything that could negatively impact his son. "Gunna hasn't done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period," he explained. Though even Young Thug dad doesn't think Gunna's a "rat," he continues to carry the unfortunate stigma.

Regardless, Gunna was sure to show love to his incarcerated friend during his first set since his own stint behind bars. He took the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn earlier this month, making a call for Young Thug's release a part of his sold-out show. The stage boasted a bright red, lit-up sign reading "Free Jeffery." What do you think about Young Thug's father's recent comments about Gunna? Do you think this could help put an end to Gunna being labeled a snitch? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

