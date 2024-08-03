Young Thug’s Dad Reaffirms Gunna Support With Appearance In “One Of Wun” Video

Young Thug's dad is still cool with Gunna, despite what critics have to say about it.

There's been a lot of speculation about Gunna and Young Thug's relationship in recent months, particularly as the latter sits behind bars amid his RICO trial. Despite Gunna being arrested in the same indictment, he was released at the end of 2022, prompting rumors that he "snitched" on his codefendents. He denies this, though that's done little to quell critics' suspicions.

Regardless, Gunna insists he still has a solid relationship with Young Thug. He even seems to be on great terms with his father. The hitmaker unveiled a new music video for his track "One Of Wun" earlier this week, and Jeffery Williams Sr. makes an appearance. The basketball-themed visual also features Tyran Stokes, Brandon McCoy Jr., Parker Robinson, Jayden Wilkins, and Romelo Hill from Overtime Elite.

Young Thug's Dad Speaks Facts In Gunna's New Music Video

While fans are certainly glad to see Williams Sr. in Gunna's latest video, they're not necessarily surprised. In June, he was spotted turning up at the "fukumean" performer's show in Atlanta as the rest of the crowd cheered him on. Obviously, he's still cool with Gunna, despite whatever critics may have to say about it. He even came to the hitmaker's defense amid snitching rumors last year, insisting that Gunna didn't turn his back on his son.