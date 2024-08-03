Young Thug’s Dad Reaffirms Gunna Support With Appearance In “One Of Wun” Video

BYCaroline Fisher467 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 13: Young Thug, Gunna and Turbo attend 2021 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
Young Thug's dad is still cool with Gunna, despite what critics have to say about it.

There's been a lot of speculation about Gunna and Young Thug's relationship in recent months, particularly as the latter sits behind bars amid his RICO trial. Despite Gunna being arrested in the same indictment, he was released at the end of 2022, prompting rumors that he "snitched" on his codefendents. He denies this, though that's done little to quell critics' suspicions.

Regardless, Gunna insists he still has a solid relationship with Young Thug. He even seems to be on great terms with his father. The hitmaker unveiled a new music video for his track "One Of Wun" earlier this week, and Jeffery Williams Sr. makes an appearance. The basketball-themed visual also features Tyran Stokes, Brandon McCoy Jr., Parker Robinson, Jayden Wilkins, and Romelo Hill from Overtime Elite.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: Mariah The Scientist Puts Her Loyalty On Display In Court

Young Thug's Dad Speaks Facts In Gunna's New Music Video

While fans are certainly glad to see Williams Sr. in Gunna's latest video, they're not necessarily surprised. In June, he was spotted turning up at the "fukumean" performer's show in Atlanta as the rest of the crowd cheered him on. Obviously, he's still cool with Gunna, despite whatever critics may have to say about it. He even came to the hitmaker's defense amid snitching rumors last year, insisting that Gunna didn't turn his back on his son.

"I love Gunna," he told Infamous Sylvia. "Gunna hasn't done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period." Gunna also claimed that the case hasn't harmed his relationship with the YSL founder during an interview with XXL this year, insisting that nothing has changed. “It's the same. It's love, always," he told the outlet at the time. What do you think of Gunna's new music video for his track "One Of Wun"? What about Young Thug's father, Jeffery Williams Sr., making an appearance in the basketball-themed video? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: New Judge Denies His Latest Attempt At Bond

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...