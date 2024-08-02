Gunna Coaches Touted High School Hoopers In Music Video For "One Of Wun"

Gunna is giving his latest album One of Wun its fourth set of visuals, as he drops the music video for the title track this weekend. This is follows up on his Atlanta tribute piece for "back to the a" , which is now a month old. Other cuts from his fifth studio effort to receive such treatment include "whatsapp (wassam)" and the most successful collaboration "prada dem" featuring Offset . In the music video for "one of wun", the most popular track on the record, Gunna commands each sideline on the basketball court. It appears to be a big-time matchup as well, especially just based on the talent that's on display. According to Uproxx, almost all of the basketball players are sought after high school recruits.

Additionally, there are some Overtime Elite hoopers, a league ran by a sports media company of the same name. It's helped some athletes reach the NBA level such as recent lottery pick Alex Sarr. If you are wondering who makes appearances in Gunna's video these are your stars. They are Tyran Stokes, Brandon McCoy Jr., Parker Robinson, Jayden Wilkins, and Romelo Hill. The first two are the top two high school stars in the country, while the latter are all OTE players. Making this a clever video is the fact that it relates to this bar from Gunna, "Think all about how they want me to lose, but I’m W, due for a win". He literally does take an L and a W at the same, which adds a smidge of comedy into the mix. You can check out the video with the link below.