Gunna Shows Us That He's Always Making Moves In Music Video For "Whatsapp (Wassam)"

Gunna's new album One of Wun has been receiving some fairly positive reviews from fans and critics since its release this past weekend. The main issue that people are having with the project so far is that it is a tad too long. While we can agree that there is some filler on this album, it also has its fair share of highlights as well. One of those tracks that we feel Gunna put forth some solid effort into is "whatsapp (wassam)," which now has an accompanying music video. This track was one of two promotional singles while also being the most recent. It dropped a week before the LP and followed up "prada dem" with Offset.

One quality that Gunna is known for is his ability to bring a speedy and melodic flow. This track definitely highlights that quality to a tee, especially on the catchy chorus. On "whatsapp (wassam)" Gunna boasts and brags about his ability to make significant amounts of money through various avenues. The music video, directed by Spike Jordan, accentuates that, as it shows Gunna taking various calls via the Whatsapp platform.

Read More: NxWorries Provides Soulful "FromHere" With Snoop Dogg & October London Ahead Of "Why Lawd?"

Watch "Whatsapp (Wassam)" Music Video

It is a simple, yet effective video that has a cool shot of the all the calls he takes in one frame. The lyrics in this song also have validity, especially because Gunna is in the process of creating a clothing brand. There is a possibility that the entity will be called "P" based on some billboards seen by Complex. "P by Gunna. June 5, 2024," it read over the Georgia rapper sporting a blue, white, and black jacket with a matching beanie hat. However, the campaign has been off to a rocky start, as an artist has claimed that Gunna copied his logo.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new music video for "whatsapp (wassam)" by Gunna? Is this the best track from his new album One of Wun, why or why not? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his catalog? Is this his most creative set of visuals ever? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Gunna. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Avoiding Lil Rod’s Lawsuit Claim