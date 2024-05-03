Gunna Aims For The Neck On New Single "Whatsapp (Wassam)"

Gunna caught the stray of all strays on Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" diss. The Compton rapper used Gunna as an example of a snitch, which is a label Gunna has been trying to separate himself from since the YSL trial got underway. The best way to make listeners forget about past indiscretions, though, is to put out good music. That's exactly what Gunna does with his new single "Whatsapp (Wassam)." The song is a teaser for the rapper's upcoming album, and it makes good on the hype.

Gunna previewed "Whatsapp (Wassam) on April 21, 2024. There wasn't an official title, so fans took to calling the snippet "Push Back." It makes sense, given the repeated use of the phrase in the chorus. "Sh*t changed but it still get pushed back (Push back)," Gunna raps. "I drop, make these little n**gas push back (Push)." The bars are standard Gunna fare, with talk of belittling other rappers and flossing how much more he makes than his competition. He makes it clear that he doesn't like wasting time on "chit chat" if the topic isn't money. "But f*ck that, look at my accomplishments," he urges the listener. "Let's check out my style, astonishin."

Gunna Sounds Quietly Menacing On His Album Teaser

Turbo laces "Whatsapp (Wassam)" with a tight, hard-knocking instrumental. It's not groundbreaking by any means, and the underlying melody sounds a bit like Drake's "Way 2 Sexy," but it still knocks. Turbo and Gunna go way back, as the former served as an executive producer on Gunna's breakout project, Drip or Drown 2. He's also produced some of the rapper's best songs, including "Drip Too Hard" and "Wunna." The two artists keep their winning streak intact here.

What are your thoughts on this new single, "Whatsapp (Wassam)" by Gunna? Does this track get you excited for his upcoming album, One of Wun? Do you think Gunna will be able to shake off the "snitch" allegations? Will a good album be enough to restore his reputation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Gunna. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't care if it gotta be a couple of years, still, I'm gon' get my lick back

You know how I came up, you know I roll with my n**ga, don't never forget that

Been flooded the Range, been flooded the chains, and get it, 'cause they should remember that

