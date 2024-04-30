Kendrick Lamar Drake Diss: Gunna Responds To Being Name-Checked

Kendrick has the hip-hop world reeling.

Today, we got a Kendrick Lamar Drake diss. The song is called "Euphoria," and overall, it has set the hip-hop world on fire. Overall, this is what fans were expecting from a Kendrick diss track. It had been three weeks since the release of "Push Ups," and fans were getting a bit worried. However, Lamar came through with a track that was well worth the wait. Fans and critics are still analyzing the bars, while also picking out their favorite verses. Clearly, Kendrick still has a grip on the culture, even if he isn't always dropping albums.

On this new track, Kendrick throws some stray bars at quite a few people. In fact, there is one moment on the song where Lamar even talks about Gunna. "We ain't gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way/I know some shit about n****s that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint," Lamar raps. It is a bar that comes a bit out of left field, and fans were curious about what Kendrick really meant here. That said, it appears as though Gunna has heard the track. He even offered up his reaction to the line on Twitter.

Kendrick Lamar Drake Diss Gets More Reactions

"Mannnn WASSAM ?!!" Gunna wrote. It was a simple response, albeit one that definitely got fans reacting. He immediately got some responses with fans telling him not to worry about it. At the end of the day, this feud is much bigger than him. Kendrick and Drake have been preparing for this moment, for ages at this stage. Only time will tell whether or not Drake decides to levy a response. After all, the Kendrick track was scathing and full of hate.

Let us know what you thought of the Kendrick Lamar Drake diss, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this will be enough to claim victory in the feud? Do you believe that this was actually a weak response? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

