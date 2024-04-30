Kendrick Lamar "Euphoria" Drake Diss: Metro Boomin Reacts

Metro is amused.

Today, Kendrick Lamar "Euphoria" is the buzzing trend around social media. Overall, this is because "Euphoria" is the name of the diss track that Kendrick just launched at Drake. After weeks of waiting, fans were finally blessed with Lamar's response to "Push Ups." As you can imagine, the song is incredibly scathing. The song has numerous bars throughout that poke fun at Drake and his persona. Fans are declaring Lamar the winner right now, although there are still plenty of variables at play in regards to all of this.

Now that the song is out, fans are waiting to hear responses from those who are mentioned. Furthermore, fans are curious about how those involved in the feud are feeling. For instance, you have none other than Metro Boomin, who gave Lamar a platform to strike first on "Like That." As you can see down below, Metro has officially weighed in on the song. However, he isn't exactly giving you a lot of words. Instead, he spammed some laughing emojis to showcase his thoughts on all of this.

Kendrick Lamar "Euphoria" Gets People Talking

It is a pretty good response, and one that shows that Metro is, in fact, paying attention right now. The Kendrick response was a very well kept secret, all things considered. Fans had no idea it was going to come out today, on a Tuesday morning. It could have very well dropped over the weekend or even new music Friday. That said, fans are not going to complain. This is exactly what they wanted, as we now have a battle between rap's two biggest artists. Only time will tell who will end up coming through with the win.

Let us know what you thought of "Euphoria" by Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this was a worthy response to "Push Ups?" Do you even think that this automatically gives Kendrick the win? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

