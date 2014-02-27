Believe it or not, Future’s hit track “Karate Chop”, a track that was later released as a single featuring Lil Wayne, was produced by a 19-year-old. That teen, who is now 20, is St. Louis-born, Atlanta-living Metro Boomin. The young producer released a mixtape in October 2013 titled “19 & Boomin” – a fitting name, seeing the guests who appeared on the project.

At this point in his career, Metro Boomin has collaborated with several notable artists including doing several tracks with Future, as well as Gucci Mane, OJ da Juiceman, Ace Hood, Young Thug, Curren$y, Young Scooter, DJ Spinz, Trinidad James, and various others.

He has yet to announce a forthcoming project of his own, but he is set to appear on Future’s second album “Honest” that is expected to drop in early 2014. Metro Boomin is one of the hottest rising producers in the game, so expect him to produce some big-time tracks in the near future.