Antoine McColister better known as Ace Hood is Port St. Lucie, Florida native. Dj khaled signed Ace Hood after hearing him spit over the "I'm So Hood" instrumental outside WECR 99 Jamz radio station in 2007. In 2008, Ace's first album "Gutta" was released featuring T-Pain, Rick Ross and Trey Songz. This lead to several mixtapes and features. You may remember his verse on Dj Khaled's "Out Here Grindin". XXL couldn't ignore the talent, naming Ace Hood one of the 2009 Freshmen. He then went on to release "Ruthless", his a second studio album featuring Akon, T-Pain, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Lazzmine Sullivan, The Dream, Birdman and Lloyd.

2011 was a big year, when Ace Hood dropped "Blood, Sweat & Tears". This album has his biggest hits which included "Hustle Hard", "Body 2 Body" with Chris Brown and"Go N Get It". This resulted in the "Hustle Hard Tour". Ace Hood and We The Best Music sign to Cash Money in 2012. With "Trials and Tribulations" being Ace's fourth studio album, he releases it with a smash hit "Bugatti" which had become one of the biggest anthems of 2013.

In January of 2014, we've seen Ace Hood drop the Starvation 3 mixtape and can't wait to see what he has cooking for the summer!