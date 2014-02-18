The young and successful R&B crooner originally aspired to be a rapper when he was in high school. Thankfully Trey Songz dropped rhyming when his friends heard his smooth tenor voice and encouraged him to pursue a singing career.

Good move, seeing that the singer, producer and actor has since collaborated with a plethora of industry household names including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Soulja Boy, T.I., Fabolous, Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, Rick Ross, Diddy and many more.

Trey got his start in 2005, when he signed to Atlantic Records and released his debut album “I Gotta Make It”. He earned a Grammy nomination in 2007 for his sophomore album “Trey Day”. His latest album “Project V” was released in 2012, charting at number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, and featured his lead single “Heart Attack”.