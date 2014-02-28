Ludacris released his debut album, Back For The First Time, in 2000, which included the hits "Southern Hospitality" and "What's Your Fantasy." His follow up album, Word of Mouf, featured "Rollout", which was nominated for a GRAMMY in 2002 (it also included "Saturday" and "Move Bitch"). His third album Chicken-N-Beer dropped in 2003 and featured Chingy, Snoop Dogg, 8Ball & MJG and more. Luda's biggest break came later in 2003, when "Stand Up" (produced by Kanye West) was featured in the film You Got Served, subsequently peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After all the success in 2003, Ludacris began work on his fourth album, The Red Light District, which featured the song "Number One Spot" and included appearances from T.I, Lil Flip, Bun B, Nas, DMX, Trick Daddy and Bobby Valentino. Luda followed this up with Release Therapy in 2006, which featured Pharrell Williams, Young Jeezy, Mary J. Blige, Pimp-C and Field Mob. Theater Of The Mind, which dropped in 2008, boasted the most star-studded lineup of any of Ludacris' albums, featuring Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Common, Plies, T.I, Jay Z, Nas, T-Pain and The Game.

