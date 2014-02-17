Rick Ross (not to be confused with convicted drug trafficker "Freeway" Rick Ross) is currently one of the biggest artists in the rap game. Although he faced criticism and sponsorship loss for a misinterpreted molly reference on Rocko's "U.O.E.N.O" last year, he’s showed no signs of slowing down.

Throughout his career, he's worked with the likes of E-40, Big Sean, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Ace Hood, Timabland, T.I., Siwzz Beatz, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T, Nicki Minaj, Cam’ron, Chief Keef, The Game, Chris Brown, Fat Joe, Juicy J, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Ciara, Jay Z, Ne-Yo, Rihanna, Busta Rhymes, Gucci Mane, Future, Birdman, Akon, Mavado, Slim Thug, Cassie, Master P, T-Pain, Young Scooter, Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa, Juelz Santana, Fabolous, Andre 3000, Big Boi and many more.

Although he’s currently involved in ongoing legal battles with LMFAO and the original Rick Ross, he’s preparing to launch his new album Mastermind (which is being mixed by Diddy), and continues to build his Maybach Music Group empire, which is home to Meek Mill, Wale, Omarion, Gunplay, Wale, Triple C’s, Masspike Miles, Magazeen, Teedra Moses, Stalley, DJ Scream, French Montana, Fat Trel and Rockie Fresh. Stay tuned.