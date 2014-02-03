Trinidad James

Trinidad Jame$ is one of the more remarkable characters currently operating in the rap game, having erupted into the mainstream after the viral success of his 2012 single "All Gold Everything", which was followed a record deal from Def Jam and an official remix featuring T.I., Young Jeezy and 2 Chainz. Other than those mentioned, throughout his brief three-year career, the Trinidad-And-Tobago-born artist has already collaborated with the likes of Gucci Mane, Mike Will Made It, Wale, Cash Out, Childish Gambino, Young Scooter, 8Ball, Travis Porter, Problem, Gunplay, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T., Logic, Kid Ink, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, ScHoolboy Q, Young Dro, B.o.B., Kirko Bangz, E-40, Chevy Woods and more. Most recently, he released a new mixtape titled 10 Pc. Mild and was called out by Maino and multiple others for stating that the south runs New York radio at a show in Brooklyn (something which Action Bronson claims has been good for New York radio). Also, his sneaker and general fashion obsession continues.