Among the up-and-coming rappers out of of ATL is Brick Squad affiliate and recent Cash Money signee Young Thug. He began his music career in 2010 and began opening eyes in 2011 and 2012 when he released his three part “I Came From Nothing” mixtape series. His 2013 tape “1017 Thug” received great reviews from major music critics including Rolling Stone and Pitchfork. Though just 21-years-old, he has collaborated with several notable rapper and producers including Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka, Flame, Metro Boomin, Young Scooter, Wale, A-Trak, Casino, Nicki Minaj, Rich Homie Quan, and others. His 2013 debut single “Stoner” was remixed by the likes of Wale, Jim Jones, Iamsu!, and Jadakiss. Young Thug signed to Cash Money in 2013 and is also featured on Brick Squad’s upcoming album “Big Money Talk”. He is known for making music fast and said he is making mixtapes with Chief Keef and Rich Homie Quan, so expect more than one project from Young Thug in 2014.

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images