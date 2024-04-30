Kendrick Lamar Unloads A 6 Minute Clip Into Drake With "Euphoria" Diss Response

Kendrick Lamar has just hurdled quite a large missile in Drake's direction with a surprise diss response called "euphoria." There was zero promotion or a heads up that something was coming from the Compton, California native. But this was the best way to go about it because now everyone is rushing to check it out and dissect the various shots. The multi-faceted Cardo-produced track sees Kendrick attack Drake from all sorts of angles. He calls him a fraud and a "bad b****," as he addresses "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."

The six-minute song begins with a slower more chill vibe with a guitar looming in the mix. However, this is not your typical reflective K-Dot. He is looking for blood right from the start as he sings, "Them superpowers gettin' neutralized... / The famous actor we once knew is lookin' paranoid, now it's spiralling / You movin' just like a degenerate, heavy antic, it's feelin' distasteful." Then, the aggressive trap beat kicks in at around the 55 second mark and all hell breaks loose.

Listen To "Euphoria" By Kendrick Lamar

It is hard to jam pack all of the fighting words on "euphoria," but here are a few to chew on. "Y'all think all of my life is rap? / That's h*e s***, I got a son to raise, but I can see you know nothin' 'bout that." Or there's these, "When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b****es / I believe you don't like women, that's real competition, you might pop a** with 'em." Or there's, "How many fairytale stories 'bout your life 'til we had enough? / How many more black features 'til you finally feel that you black enough / I like Drake with the melodies, I don't like Drake when he act tough."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "euphoria" by Kendrick Lamar? Is this now the best diss track between him and Drake? Who do you have winning the beef now and why? What was the best set of bars on the track? Did he do a good job addressing all of Drizzy's shots on "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You movin' just like a degenerate, heavy antic, it's feelin' distasteful

Why calculate you, not as calculated, I can even predict your angles

Fabricate stories on the family front, 'cause you heard Mr. Morale

A pathetic master manipulator, I can smell the tales on you now

You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted

Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but nеver had been your collection

