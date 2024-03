Former Taylor Gang member Cardo has produced for many notable artists. Most impressively, he produced “100” for The Game and Drake, “O.N.I.F.C.” by Wiz Khalifa, and “Seen It All” by Jeezy and Jay Z. He recently left Taylor Gang for Fools Gold Records and shows no signs of slowing down, earning production credits on Jay Rock's "Vice City" off 90059, which features Black Hippy.