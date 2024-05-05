Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
- MusicDrake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Tracks: Everything You Need To KnowDrake vs. Kendrick Lamar. Who do you got?ByAron A.399 Views
- MusicJoe Budden Reacts To Drake's "The Heart Part 6," Declares Kendrick Lamar The Winner As "Drake Sounds Exhausted"Joe Budden is starting to get tired.ByAlexander Cole4.2K Views
- BeefJay Electronica Doubles Down On Taking Drake's Side In Kendrick Lamar BeefNone of the newly released songs have changed his take.ByLavender Alexandria1.7K Views
- MusicElon Musk Weighs In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle, Neglects To Give An Actual OpinionElon is paying attention.ByAlexander Cole1155 Views
- MusicDrake "The Heart Part 6": What Is Kendrick Lamar's "Mother I Sober" Actually About?Now that the rap beef has become a "facts crusade," there's an irony to how each MC has no proof, and as for Drake, no comprehension skills.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.6K Views
- MusicDrake’s Name Given New Acronym Amid Kendrick Lamar BeefFans are declaring Kendrick Lamar the winner.ByCole Blake2.8K Views
- MusicGillie Crowns Drake As The Winner In Kendrick Lamar Rap BeefDo you agree that this supposed bow-out is more of a win than a white flag?ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.5K Views
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Believes Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Battle Is The Best He's Ever SeenCharlamagne says Kendrick Lamar is currently up.ByCole Blake2.0K Views
- MusicDrake Bringing Up Millie Bobby Brown In New Diss Track Leaves Fans PuzzledIt's an eye-catching moment in the newest diss track.ByLavender Alexandria5.6K Views
- MusicCam'ron & Mase Switch Things Up By Declaring Kendrick Lamar The Winner Over DrakeCam'ron and Mase have changed their minds.ByAlexander Cole1.6K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Has Fans Declaring Him The Winner As Drake Seemingly Bows Out With "The Heart Part 6"Fans are picking a side.ByAlexander Cole4.1K Views
- MusicMack Maine Called Out For Uncomfortable Miley Cyrus Comments After Voicing Drake SupportMack Maine weighing in has caused controversy.ByCole Blake1170 Views
- MusicDJ Akademiks Delivers Shocking Answer When Asked Who's Winning The Drake & Kendrick Lamar FeudAkademiks has had a wild weekend.ByAlexander Cole8.6K Views
- MusicTerrace Martin Warns Drake's L.A. OVO-Affiliates: "Summer Just Got Hotter"Terrace Martin was impressed with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."ByCole Blake1347 Views
- MusicRick Ross Rips Into Drake Following "The Heart Part 6," Claims Rapper Did A Horrible Job Of Addressing Pedophile AllegationsRick Ross has declared a winner.ByAlexander Cole3.4K Views
- MusicMetro Boomin Reacts To Drake's "The Heart Part 6" With Hilarious Chris Paul MemeMetro has jokes.ByAlexander Cole6.6K Views
- SongsDrake Attempts To Set The Record Straight With “The Heart Part 6”Drake has returned fire.ByCole Blake4.2K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Changes "Meet The Grahams" Cover Art For Streaming Release, Fans Debate WhyFans have conflicting explanations. ByCole Blake10.4K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Fans Label Drake's House On Google Maps: "Owned By Kendrick"Not even navigation is safe from this beef.ByGabriel Bras Nevares20.7K Views