Kendrick Lamar Albums Continue To Ascend Billboard Charts Following Drake Battle

Kendrick Lamar is one of the biggest hip-hop artists of all time. However, the same could be said of Drake. In fact, when it comes to pure numbers, Drizzy remains at the top. Overall, Drake's reign at the top has been put in serious jeopardy thanks to his recent battle with Lamar. In the eyes of fans, Drake was thoroughly outclassed by his opponent. Furthermore, Kendrick has been winning the numbers battle as "Not Like Us" became the number-one song on the Billboard charts. It's been wild to watch unfold, and throughout this entire journey, Kendrick has remained out of the public eye.

As it turns out, this success in the battle has led to a whole lot of success as it pertains to the album charts. When it comes to the Billboard Hot 200, Kendrick's albums have been seeing huge increases in their chart position. For instance, DAMN is currently 18th on the chart. However, it was down at 41 just last week. Additionally, To Pimp A Butterly has gone from not being on the list, all the way up to 109. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers as well as good kid, m.A.A.d city have also seen lots of success. The former went from 192 to 55. While the latter went from 51 to 23.

Kendrick Lamar Continues To Dominate

This is in stark contrast to Drake, who has seen all of his albums lose positions on the charts. It shows that listeners are currently siding with Kendrick, and they want to hear if he may have dissed Drake elsewhere in his discography. If Lamar were to drop an album this year, there is no denying it would do some incredible numbers in its first week.

