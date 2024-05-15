Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar: Dame Dash Declares Winner Of The "Best Battle Of All Time"

Dame Dash has made up his mind.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar just participated in one of the most legendary rap battles of all time. Overall, there was a lot of animosity here that culminated in some diabolical tracks. The three most shocking songs were "Family Matters," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us." Since then, "Not Like Us" has become the number one song, while tracks like "Euphoria" are number three on the top 100. It hasn't been great for Drake, and at this point, the vast majority of people are declaring Kendrick as the winner.

While on the America Nu Network, Dame Dash spoke at length about the recent feud. In here, he noted that this was the greatest battle of all time. Furthermore, he gave us a definitive winner in the Drake Kendrick Lamar war. “As far as fighting goes, in this moment, Kendrick won,” Dame noted. “It’s almost by far now. Last week, it was neck and neck, but after the last exchange with the pedophile thing and the response and the [impact] of ‘Not Like Us,’ it seems like he’s disrupted Drake’s life.”

Dame Dash Picks Between Drake And Kendrick Lamar

Dame Dash went on to say that he has never seen an artist like Drake be dismantled in this fashion. Having said that, this lends to the notion that this was the greatest beef we've ever seen. “This has been the best battle of all time,” Dame said. “I’ve been here in Hip Hop for a while — this has been the most impactful battle to where it looks like the battle songs are changing the trajectory of that artist’s life. It just seems like things are different for Drake right now. I’ve never seen this happen before.”

Let us know whether or not you agree with Dame Dash and his assessment of all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Kendrick Lamar is the definite winner in all of this? Do you believe that Drake could do something to shake things up and take the lead? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

