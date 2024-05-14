Big Daddy Kane Blames Fans For Making Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Feud “Unenjoyable”

Big Daddy Kane hasn’t been keeping up with Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing feud and says the fanbases have made it “unenjoyable.” He discussed the battle of diss tracks during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, explaining his issues with the situation. Each artist has dropped several songs in the time since Lamar kicked things off with his verse on "Like That," back in March.

“I was trying to keep up with the Kendrick and Drake thing but I kinda lost interest," the legendary rapper admitted. "It just wasn’t exciting to me — not because of them two, but because of the fanbase. The fanbase just made it to where, I’m good.”

Read More: Big Daddy Kane Blames Drake's Fans For Ruining Hip-Hop Battles

Big Daddy Kane Performs At The Apollo

American rapper Big Daddy Kane (born Antonio Hardy) performs onstage at Harlem's Apollo Theater, New York, New York, February 1990. (Photo by Rita Barros/Getty Images)

He continued: “It’s not a competitive thing about who spit the better bars. It’s a thing about fact-checking to see if this person told the truth. It’s like, if the line is dope and he dissed you, it’s dope, it’s that simple […] Why are we trying to critique and decipher what was said? It’s just a dope rhyme. Enjoy the music, man, for what it is. It just wasn’t for me. It’s not about Kendrick or Drake; it’s the fanbase, the listeners and their comments and their views. They make it unenjoyable for me.” Check out Kane's full comments on the situation below.

Big Daddy Kane Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef

Kane isn’t the only veteran in the rap game to express their disappointment in the feud. The Roots drummer Questlove recently remarked that the beef shows how “Hip Hop is truly dead.” He remarked: "Same audience wanting blood will soon put up ‘rip’ posts like they weren’t part of the problem." Be on the lookout for further updates on Big Daddy Kane as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Questlove Says "Hip-Hop Is Truly Dead" Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud

[Via]