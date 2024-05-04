DJ Akademiks Divulges On Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" Drake Diss' Cover Art

BYGabriel Bras Nevares2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - Performance
Kendrick Lamar at Life Is Beautiful 2023 on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Is he compromised?

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are both suffering from the fallout of their respective diss tracks against each other, and so is the rest of hip-hop culture. Like with all of these disses so far, fans and media outlets are picking apart every little detail, updating the scoreboard on how they've lyrically dismantled one another. But it's clear that this beef is, unfortunately, not about bars anymore. Moreover, DJ Akademiks recently claimed some curious information about Kendrick's "Meet The Grahams" cover art. It features multiple items including jewelry receipts, a Maybach glove, and Ozempic as shots intended at his Toronto rival.

"Akademiks got intel from Kendrick’s camp that the details of the cover of ‘Meet the Grahams’ containing a glove, ozempic, receipts etc was stolen from a suitcase that belonged to Dennis Graham, Drake’s father," DJ Akademiks wrote in a TikTok post late Friday night (May 3). "This cover art contains things that is from Drake’s pops’ suitcase, so Drake’s pops’ suitcase had these things in it,” he said on stream. “Don’t know how he got a hold of it, don’t know how this happened to get in Kendrick’s hand. But apparently Kendrick Lamar must’ve got a hold of Drake’s dad’s suitcase. So we’re talking about Dennis Graham, which is Drake’s pops... remember all that talk about leaks in the camp?”

Read More: Memphis Bleek Is Team Kendrick Lamar After Multiple Drake Disses

DJ Akademiks Speaks On The Alleged Context Behind Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" Cover Art

However, most of the explosive nature behind Kendrick Lamar and Drake's shots at each other muffled with the impact of their opponents' jabs. The 6ix God accused K.Dot of abusing his wife, cheating on her more than he's admitted, and of being a "father" to a child who is actually Dave Free's, his manager. None of these claims saw any sort of evidence emerge since the disses dropped, or they are allegations that Kendrick addressed in the past. But regardless, it's not a pretty look.

As for Drake, the ugliness allegedly emerges in Kendrick Lamar's claims that him and OVO traffic women and that Drizzy himself is a predator and assaulter. Not only that, but he also claims that Aubrey is hiding and neglecting an 11-year-old daughter, claims that he's denied. The explanations necessary to hold these allegations accountable won't appear in this cover art. Yet we'd bet that this beef will yield a lot of layers over time, so nothing's off the table.

Read More: Rick Ross Jokingly Blames Drake After His Jet Crash-Landed In Dallas

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024MusicKendrick Lamar Accuses Drake & OVO Of Trafficking Women On New Diss Track5.1K
Kendrick Lamar To Perform At Primavera SoundMusicDrake Launches Domestic Violence Claims Against Kendrick Lamar, Alleges Dave Free Is His Child's Father5.0K
Boston Celtics v Toronto RaptorsMusicDrake's Alleged Sources Claim Hidden Daughter Accusations Are Fake News4.9K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDrake Denies Kendrick Lamar's Claims That He Has A Secret Daughter9.9K