Drake Launches Domestic Violence Claims Against Kendrick Lamar, Alleges Dave Free Is His Child's Father

BYGabriel Bras Nevares3.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar To Perform At Primavera Sound
ARGANDA DEL REY MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 10: The rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during the Primavera Sound, at the City of Rock, venue of the Primavera Sound Madrid 2023, on June 9, 2023, in Arganda del Rey, Madrid, Spain. This international music festival has for the first time had dual venues in Madrid and Barcelona. In Madrid, the Primavera Sound cancelled yesterday, Thursday June 8th, some concerts in the main venue for security reasons, due to the adverse weather forecast. The Primavera Sound in Madrid presents a line-up almost identical to that of Barcelona. (Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Both artist have a more tarnished reputation today than they did yesterday.

The clash of the titans left a bloody trail in its wake, and neither artist is claiming any sort of victory with a clean conscience, no matter what is or isn't true. Moreover, you've probably already heard the scathing diss tracks that Drake and Kendrick Lamar had for each other yesterday (Friday, May 3). They both contain plenty of wild claims, serious allegations, and brutal character takedowns, although one in particular might take the cake for its shock value and severity... or two, but we'll get to that later. The 6ix God claimed that his Compton rival abused his partner (fiancée or wife) and tried to cover it up, that he's still been consistently cheating on her, and that Dave Free (his manager) is the actual father of one of their kids.

Of course, these were all damning accusations that, sadly for OVO fans, lasted for about twenty minutes before being met with equally destructive returning fire. In Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" diss track, he claimed that Drake and OVO actually run a sex trafficking ring, and that Drizzy himself is a predator, a groomer, and an assaulter. The Boy has faced similar accusations of inappropriate relationships with underage girls, but this is a systemic allegation that seems ominously relevant given the current wave of Diddy allegations on similar suppositions. Needless to say, we're not in the fun part of rap beef anymore.

Read More: Drake Taunts Kendrick Lamar On “Taylor Made Freestyle”: Breaking Down The Bars

Drake Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Domestic Violence

In addition, Kendrick Lamar also claimed that Drake has a secret daughter and might even have more children that he's not supporting or speaking on. There's a thin line between privacy and neglect, one that K.Dot is walking carefully here given his own reluctance to parade his family for the media. But this is a claim that Aubrey immediately dismissed, and some fans have even theorized that he fed this as fake information to catch Kendrick in a lie. The narratives around that, such as a picture of the supposed 11-year-old girl in the background of Drake's recent music video, are only speculation at this point.

There's a lot of confusion, a lot of drama, and a whole lot of explaining to do that many fans are demanding on both sides. Receipts will be a key factor here, but it's clear that neither Drake nor Kendrick Lamar will walk away from this unscathed. Any victors called come with an asterisk attached, and never meeting your heroes has never sounded like a sweeter relief. Forget the sides: we need to address women's alleged pain across the board.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar “6:16 In LA”: Breaking Down His Lyrical Slaughter Of Drake’s Character

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Boston Celtics v Toronto RaptorsMusicDrake's Alleged Sources Claim Hidden Daughter Accusations Are Fake News2.5K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDrake Denies Kendrick Lamar's Claims That He Has A Secret Daughter8.7K
Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024MusicKendrick Lamar Accuses Drake & OVO Of Trafficking Women On New Diss Track4.2K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicDJ Akademiks Divulges On Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams" Drake Diss' Cover Art