Drake Denies Kendrick Lamar's Claims That He Has A Secret Daughter

What a fine Saturday morning (April 5): the birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and the world is reacting to traded blows that have left both of its dealers reeling from the aftershock. Moreover, you've probably already heard the multiple disses that Drake and Kendrick Lamar threw each others' way on Friday: various sections of "Family Matters," and "6:16 In LA" and "Meet The Grahams," respectively. On the last of these tracks, K.Dot claims that the 6ix God is hiding an 11-year-old daughter and possibly even more children. Unsurprisingly, he was very quick to respond to that allegation, and it's clear he's paying it no mind at the moment.

"Hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me... these guys are in shambles," Drake wrote on his IG Story amid various crying-laughing emojis. As such, he's calling Kendrick Lamar's bluff, and some fan theorists online have even suggested that he gave up this supposedly fake information to a suspected "mole" in his camp in order to bait his opponent into a false claim. But other fans are more concerned with Drizzy failing to address the sex trafficking, predator, and assault accusations that were also central to "meet the grahams." However, this contrasts ominously with accusations of domestic violence that the Toronto MC levied at the Compton rapper.

Drake Denies Having An 11-Year-Old Daughter

As such, both artists have much to answer for, and while some have already picked their side, most of us are in silent disbelief at what's happening. Never mind the rap beef for a second: this exchange is a horrible reminder to never meet your heroes, and regardless of what ends up being true, it's put into question a lot of perceived hypocrisy, loyalties, tactics, and approaches. Kendrick Lamar and Drake might be able to sidestep all of this... but at what cost? How much of history should we be ready to face before realizing there are much bigger opponents to take down either way?

Maybe that's just flowery self-righteousness. After all, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been teasing the nuclear option for years, and we've cheered them on. Perhaps the most salient point out of these denials and reversals is that the world really needs to see some receipts right now. Rick Ross tying his crash landing into this is one thing, but this is a whole 'nother level. Only time will tell how these diss tracks (as excellent and scathing as they are) will go down in the books.

