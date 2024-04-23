Drake Kids: Does The Rap Megastar Have Any?

As one of the biggest pop superstars in the modern world, Drake has made no secret of his many sexual exploits. The "First Person Shooter" rapper has stated numerous times in his lyrics that he enjoys casual hookups with great frequency. This musical content has led many fans to wonder if Drake has numerous kids as a result of his lifestyle. As far as the public knows, Drake is the father of only one child named Adonis Graham. Adonis's existence was revealed to the public during a 2018 rap beef, which saw Drake verbally sparring with rap legend Pusha T. Since then, Drake's kid has gone on to share the spotlight with his famous dad and even release his music.

Adonis Was Born In October 2017

Drake's one and only kid was born to former pornography star Sophie Brussaux in 2017. When first confronted with the reality of fatherhood, Drake allegedly denied paternity claims over Adonis before ultimately coming to terms with his new role as a dad. The specific details of Drake's acceptance of his son are quite murky. According to some fans and insiders, it seemed like Drake was a deadbeat dad until Pusha T revealed his son to the world. Others have argued that Drake was present in Adonis's life before the rap feud.

Drake defended himself against claims that he had been absent in his kid's life on the 2018 track "Emotionless." In the song, Drake elucidates, "Look at the way we live. I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid." Drake also claims that he planned to reveal Adonis to the world as part of a partnership with Adidas back in 2018, though Pusha T ultimately spoiled the surprise.

Pusha T Name-Dropped Adonis On Wax

In May 2018, Pusha T released the earth-shattering diss record "The Story Of Adidon." The track, which makes use of the instrumental from Jay-Z's "The Story Of OJ," is a direct response to Drake's "Duppy Freestyle," which name-dropped Pusha T's at-the-time fiancée. "The Story Of Adidon" revealed a wide array of explosive secrets, though the biggest saw Push referring to Drake as a deadbeat dad, and revealing the identity of Adonis and his mother.

On the track, Pusha T raps, "A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap / We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat mothaf***er playin' border patrol / Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than an Adidas press run." Drake never formally responded to this track, though he has gone on to publicly acknowledge his kid's existence since "The Story Of Adidon" dropped.

Adonis Has His Own Song Now

Regardless of Drake's previous alleged experience with his son, he is now a loving father, frequently seen co-parenting in Sophie Brussaux's social media posts. Sophie has referred to Drake as an amazing father over the years. Adonis has been seen tagging along with the rap superstar at sporting events, music video shoots, and other public outings. In 2023, Adonis took a hands-on role with his father's music, drawing the cover art for Drake's For All The Dogs album.

Additionally, Adonis has released his own song, titled "My Man Freestyle," which showcases the six-year-old boy rapping a stream of consciousness about sports, his dad, and accidentally breaking his iPad. The music video for "My Man Freestyle" prominently features Drake, standing by as a proud dad while his son plays youth basketball with a gang of friends.

