Drake And J. Cole Perform “First Person Shooter” In Toronto

Drake treated his hometown crowd in Toronto to a special guest performance from J. Cole. While it's not the first time Cole has appeared on the It's All a Blur tour, the pair had some new music to show off the crowd. The two performed "First Person Shooter", their collab from Drake's new album For All The Dogs. "First Person Shooter" is widely considered one of the album's best songs.

"First Person Shooter" has a lot going on, as fans have determined since the album dropped on Friday. Cole appeared to use the song quash any notion that he has beef with NBA YoungBoy. However, it's kind of ironic as another track on the album, "8AM in Charlotte", has been taken as a diss track from Drake to YB. Furthermore, there is a handful of tracks expected to do well on the charts. However, "First Person Shooter" has already been pegged to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

21 Savage Makes It Toronto

The second show in Toronto, which was the original finale of the tour, turned out to be a pretty special show. 21 Savage was finally able to make it to an It's All a Blur show outside the United States. The British-born rapper reportedly received his green card this week after a lengthy battle with immigration. However, fans were confused when he was then denied entry to Canada and missed the first Toronto show of the tour this weekend. The crowd went absolutely wild as Drake announced Savage's arrival, hugging his friend as he hit the stage. Previous reports had also suggested that Savage might be headed back to the UK. However, that isn't the case for now.

There is just one more show on the tour. While the Drake hometown shows in Toronto were the original finale, issues at the start at the start of the tour changed that. Instead, there will be one final show on Monday in Columbus, Ohio. The show at Ohio State's Value City Arena was originally scheduled for July 1 but was moved amid mass changes to the first week of the tour.

