Druski Trolls Drake & Cash Money, Birdman Responds

Druski trolled Drake and Cash Money on social media, Friday, joking that the Toronto rapper stole his Coulda Been Records flow on the track "Daylight." Drake dropped the song, along with the rest of For All The Dogs, on Friday.

In a video posted to Instagram and Twitter, Druski plays Drake's "Daylight" while also playing a song of his own that he notes sounds awfully similar. In response, Birdman commented: "Bro you still playin with a real gangsta SMH." Drake also fired back: "Stunna bout to have you come up missing on Gladys."

Druski Parties With Drake & Lil Yachty

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image was created using a star burst filter) Drake, Druski and Lil Yachty attend a concert after party at Onyx Nightclub on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

It's not the first time that Druski has feuded with Birdman and Drake in character for his Coulda Been Records skits. Back in July, Birdman went on Instagram Live to call out the comedian. "I've been looking for you, ni**a," Birdman said at the time. "I heard you was in my neck of the woods. I ain't think it would've been gangsta if I pulled up on you… but you won't come outside or inside, ni**a." He also accused Druski of trying to sign Drake and NBA YoungBoy. "It's like you starting to step on my toes...You young ni**as really got the game fucked up. I am that ni**a, ni**a!," he said. "I've been watching this sh*t you doing. What the fuck is this record label you starting?"

Druski Trolls Drake Over "For All The Dogs"

Drake dropped For All The Dogs on Friday, October 6, with features from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Lil Yachty. Drake is currently wrapping up his It's All a Blur Tour with a show in Columbus set for October 9, 2023. Drake has said that he'll be taking a break from music to focus on his health. Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

