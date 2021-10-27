Coulda Been Records
- MusicDruski Breaks Silence After Chain Snatching Incident: "I Handled Mines" Amidst Birdman FeudDruski claims TMZ didn't show all the camera angles.By Tallie Spencer
- StreetwearBirdman Caught Druski "Slippin," Flexes Seemingly Snatched ChainBirdman and Druski's rivalry continues.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDruski Trolls Drake & Cash Money, Birdman RespondsBoth Drake and Birdman responded to Druski's latest diss.By Cole Blake
- MusicBirdman Presses Druski Over Coulda Been Records: "You Trying To Step On My Toes"The Cash Money CEO has a proposal for Druski. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDruski Flirts With Ice Spice On "Coulda Been Records"Druski shoots his shot at the rising "Bikini Bottom" rapper.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDruski Hosts Hilarious Try Outs For Coulda Been RecordsDruski's Instagram Live sessions are always hilariousBy Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureDruski Invites Meek Mill To Coulda Been Records In Response To Label ComplaintsDruski trolls Meek Mill after the "Expensive Pain" rapper exposed his label for shady business practices.By Joshua Robinson