Druski Breaks Silence After Chain Snatching Incident: “I Handled Mines” Amidst Birdman Feud

In a dramatic turn of events over the weekend, social media sensation Druski found himself at the center of controversy as Birdman's goons allegedly snatched his chain in a recording studio. However, the incident escalated when Birdman proudly displayed Druski's chain on Instagram, igniting a publicized feud between the two. Taking matters into his own hands, Druski responded to the unfolding saga by sharing TMZ's coverage on Instagram, casting doubt on the reported angles of the incident. Moreover, in a defiant tone, Druski asserted, "Of course, TMZ wouldn't show all the camera angles... I HANDLED MINES 💯 #WasRunningToTheTrunk #DatGetbackAMuhf***a." In addition, he further elaborated in the comments, emphasizing, "THEY AIN'T GONNA SHOW WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE THAT."

Furthermore, the roots of this feud trace back to Druski's creation of his fake record label "Coulda Been Records." It was a move that sparked tensions with Birdman. Fans and supporters alike thought that Druski's label was a mockery of Birdman's iconic Cash Money Records emblem. However, it set off a chain reaction that culminated in Birdman publicly calling out the social media personality. Birdman even told Druski to "back down" and "stop playing with me."

Moreover, in recent news, Druski also fired shots at Drake in the wake of his latest album drop, For All The Dogs. He playfully accused the artist of borrowing from his own material. The comedian took to Instagram to share his trolling antics, posting a video where he sits nonchalantly as a friend plays Drake's "Daylight." Druski, unimpressed, promptly demands his own track be played, suggesting a striking resemblance that raised eyebrows. Birdman chimed in to defend Drake, and sent a little warning. "Bro you still playin with a real gangsta SMH." Drake himself didn't stay silent, issuing a warning that suggested consequences for Druski's playful banter. Drake said, "Stunna bout to have you come up missing on Gladys.

Furthermore, it seems as though the brewing feud between Druski and Birdman took a physical turn in the studio, leading to the chain-snatching incident that has since captivated social media platforms. As the narrative unfolds, fans have been left wondering about the untold chapters of this feud. Moreover, Druski's cryptic hints suggest that there may be more to the story than meets the eye. However, with tensions escalating both online and offline, the Birdman-Druski saga is proving to be a headline-grabbing spectacle, leaving the hip-hop community on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this unfolding drama. Some fans think it might be a drawn out skit. What are your thoughts?

