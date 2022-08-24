chain snatching
- MusicDruski Breaks Silence After Chain Snatching Incident: "I Handled Mines" Amidst Birdman FeudDruski claims TMZ didn't show all the camera angles.By Tallie Spencer
- BeefFreddie Gibbs & Benny The Butcher Share Alleged Details Of Buffalo Chain SnatchingThe two rappers share their accounts of what went down during the Buffalo chain snatching altercation. By Aron A.
- GramFreddie Gibbs Snaps After Benny The Butcher Flashes One Of His Chains On TwitterThe feud between Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher continues.By Aron A.