Druski On Birdman Beef: “Your Idols Turn To Rivals”

Druski recently took aim at Drake amid the drop of his new album For All The Dogs, trolling the performer by accusing him of taking his song. The comedian shared a clip on Instagram, sitting in a chair while his associate plays Drake's "Daylight." Druski then demands he play his own track, which he says sounds a bit too close for comfort.

The clip prompted a response from Birdman, who told him, "Bro you still playin with a real gangsta SMH." Drake also chimed in with a warning. "Stunna bout to have you come up missing on Gladys," he added. It's not the first time the three of them joked about having beef for Druski's Coulda Been Records skits, but nonetheless, it got some attention.

Read More: Druski Trolls Drake & Cash Money, Birdman Responds

Druski Discusses Birdman

Druski recently stopped by the Forbes Under 30 summit in Cleveland, OH to speak about his career. He sat down for a chat with the outlet when they brought up his drama with Birdman, asking whether it's fake or not. "Y'all just gotta keep watching," he explained. "I gotta peak behind my back." He continued, calling it an example of when "your idols turn to rivals." Druski stopped there, insisting that it just wasn't safe for him to say much else. "I ain't saying too much that's all I'm gonna say," he finished.

Obviously, the back and forth was all in good fun, and their friendship is still very much intact. Recently, the comedian even stopped by Drake's It's All A Blur tour stop in LA to show his support. He and his "twin" Rod Wave headed to Crypto Arena at the end of August, and appeared to have a blast. What do you think of Druski's response to Forbes asking about his "beef" with Birdman? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Druski, Birdman, and Drake.

Read More: Rod Wave And Druski Spotted Attending Drake Show In LA

[Via]