- ViralMethod Man Joins Viral TikTok Lookalike For Hilarious SkitYou might recognize this social media star for his secret methods and recipes, but there's only one Man with the Method in hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMegan Thee Stallion's 2024 Olympics Pitch Includes Winged Horses And Some Creative Rebranding: WatchWelcome to Thee Paris Ahlympics.By Ben Mock
- UncategorizedDruski On Birdman Beef: "Your Idols Turn To Rivals"Druski recently chatted with Forbes about Birdman.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDDG Claims Burglars Who Slapped Him Were Part Of A SkitDDG previously released footage of two individuals breaking into his home to slap him in the face. By Aron A.
- TVLil Wayne Makes Hilarious Appearance in "ManningCast" Audition SkitCould Wayne also be leaving FS1 for ESPN?By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Pokes Fun At His Parenting Skills By Recreating "Dance Flick" Scene With Bri TriesiCannon continues to try his hand at short-form skit comedy.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDrake Gives Courteney Cox The Finger While Clubbing In Hilarious SkitAnderson .Paak and Demi Lovato are among celebrities who have already reacted to the comedic clip.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Yachty Drops Trippy Skit Ahead Of New AlbumWelcome to the "Department of Mental Tranquility," which seems like anything but in Yachty's new vid.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVEminem Tells Pete Davidson To Stop Making Parody Videos: “They All Suck”Davidson's days on "Saturday Night Live" have come to an end.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"SNL" Mocks Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Bed Poop Testimony In Hilarious SkitCast member Kyle Mooney took on the role of the Disney actor.By Hayley Hynes
- TVLizzo Takes On Double Duty As Host & Musical Guest Of "Saturday Night Live": WatchLizzo gave audiences a first listen to her upcoming album's title track.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsDruski Trending After Deleting Controversial Comedy SkitAfter Druski took down his skit about men pressuring women into drinking, an even bigger conversation was sparked online.By Lawrencia Grose
- TVPete Davidson Gifted Kim Kardashian Their “SNL” Costumes On Valentine’s DayThe couple shared their first on-screen kiss on a magic carpet before their relationship even began.By Hayley Hynes