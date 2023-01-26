Lil Yachty just dropped a skit titled “Department of Mental Tranquility” on social media to promote his upcoming album, Let’s Start Here. Moreover, the skit contains him entering a mysterious office of some kind, with wacky characters, jarring cinematography, and eerie narration. Overall, it seems like a brash and expressive statement from one of hip-hop’s most curious creatives.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Lil Yachty performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“At the end of this hallway is the edge of oblivion,” Yachty opens with narration. He walks into an office titled the “Department of Mental Tranquility” or DMT. Maybe this will be the psychedelic and trippy indie album we never knew we needed from Yachty. Nevertheless, he continues. “Whilst the man you are watching may not know it yet, this moment will mark the first step on the journey of the rest of his life.

“A man arrives at the precipice,” another version of Yachty says in the video. “He simply asks a question.” As Lil Boat arrives at the sweltering office, he’s greeted by an enthusiastic woman at the front desk. After asking if this is where he gets treatment, she asks him a barrage of personal and sometimes funny questions. She even asks Boat if he’s sexually active, which he affirms despite recent IRL comments.

Overall, the video has a kind of jittery and overwhelmed feeling, as Yachty’s eyes dart between trippy decorations, sweaty patrons, and the front desk lady’s exhaustive questions. Finally, he shuts all the madness out and simply asks for them to get on with it.

Then, Yachty walks towards “Room 10” and enters a light-filled room. Afterwards, the door closes, and “Let’s Start Here” pops up on screen. In fact, the Atlanta native even teased us with a taste of the upcoming album via a music snippet.

BE 🍄🍄🍄🍄 READY — C.V Thomas (@lilyachty) January 26, 2023

Moreover, it sounds quite psychedelic, definitely more rock or indie-inspired, and very unlike his recent catalog. However, considering his collaborations with the likes of Tame Impala and his previous teases, this seems like an exciting new direction.

Still, what did you think of Yachty's trippy new skit to promote his upcoming album, Let's Start Here?