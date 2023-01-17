New music from Lil Yachty has been a long time coming. Thankfully, the 25-year-old announced on Tuesday (January 17) that he has plenty on the way before the month comes to an end.

Earlier this afternoon, the “Poland” artist dropped off the cover art and official release date for his highly anticipated Let’s Start Here project. The effort’s artwork sees a series of distorted faces – men and women – manically laughing while wearing suits.

Lil Yachty’s new album 'Let’s Start Here' drops on January 27th! pic.twitter.com/zzSfTcfr36 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 17, 2023

In his caption, Yachty announced an arrival date of January 27th. “Chapter 2. Thank you for the patience,” he later added.

Let’s Start Here marks the Georgia native’s first release since August 2021’s BIRTHDAY MIX 6. For that EP, he teamed up with friends like Lil Tecca (“Virgo World”) and DC2Trill (“Three Six Talk” and “Lord of the Beans”). It remains unclear if the rapper presently has any plans to collaborate on his upcoming album.

As Genius notes, Yachty first teased his work in May of last year. At the time, he wrote on social media, “I try not to tweet ‘cuz I know y’all want [the] album… I’ll come back with that, best one yet. Promise.”

By early October, his “Poland” single was making serious waves about what’s next for the SoundCloud star. At that time, he promised his project in the new year. However, he was granted an unfortunate Christmas gift when the entirety of his work leaked under the name SONIC RANCH on December 25th.

Lil Yachty attends the “On The Come Up” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

A few days later, Yachty clarified that the title was inaccurate. Still, he planned to move forward with dropping his album in the new year. The official cover, title, and release date still wound up leaking a few days early thanks to a vinyl release website.

In other news, earlier this month the “Yacht Club” artist was on the hunt for an all-female band. Read more about his latest musical endeavours here, and check back later for more hip-hop news updates.

