Tyler, The Creator Shares A Video Of His New Louis Vuitton Capsule

Last month, fans of hip-hop and fashion got some really exciting news when Tyler, The Creator announced he had a collaboration with Louis Vuitton on the way. Unsurprisingly, music has been a major part of the brand's outlook since Pharrell Williams took over as head of Menswear. Musicians have shown out in bulk for nearly every single show he's put on. Pusha T and No Malice reunited as Clipse to perform during one of his shows and Push made his debut as a runway model during another. Now the brand's most direct crossover between music and fashion yet has been unveiled. Tyler, The Creator's new collection alongside Louis Vuitton just hit stores today.

In order to celebrate Tyler took to Instagram to share some comments on his journey. "i started with stencils on proclubs in 04., then iron ons for bloxhead in 06. few f*ck lame prints in 08. jasper would ask me to draw on his hoodies and shoes i never declined. then odd future items got cracking in 2011, then vans trusted me. i started and dialed in on golf wang in 2013, which led to an ill converse relationship still going. started working on le FLEUR* in 2019 after lacoste gave me a shot. le FLEUR* finally released 2021 and im still perfecting it. all that preparation went to work when i got the opportunity at louis vuitton to do this collection." The caption came attached to a video showing off pieces from the new collection. Check out the post he made below.

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Louis Vuitton Capsule

Earlier this year it was revealed that Tyler, The Creator sold more vinyls than any other rap artist in 2023. A lot of that had to do with The Estate Sale, a deluxe version of his 2021 album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. It's still the rapper's most recent project, though with this fashion collab now released he could shift his focus back to music next.

What do you think of Tyler, The Creator's new Louis Vuitton collaboration? Do you enjoy the elements of Tyler's fashion design aesthetic? Let us know in the comment section below.

