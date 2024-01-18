Tyler, The Creator Sold More Vinyl Records Than Any Other Rapper In 2023

While the large majority of music listeners use streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music as their primary source for listening to music new and old, there are alternatives. For big music fans out there they can own physical copies of their favorite albums on CD or vinyl. This week, Chart Data shared some numbers about how many Vinyl copies of their music artists sold in 2023. As you'd expect one of the most popular artists in the world, Taylor Swift, led the way. She led by quite a large margin with other reports claiming that one in every 15 vinyl records purchased in 2023 was of Swift's music.

Coming in second place is Lana Del Rey, who dropped her new album Did you know that there's a tunnel under ocean blvd early last year. Coming in at third as both the highest selling rapper and highest selling male artist on vinyl in 2023 is Tyler, The Creator. Much of that likely comes from CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale a deluxe edition of his 2021 album that dropped last year. Vinyl sales and streams of the deluxe version when it dropped caused the album to skyrocket back up to the top of the Billboard 200. Tyler is doubling down on his vinyl success after also leading the way among all rappers in 2022.

Tyler, The Creator Tops Hip-Hop Vinyl Sales Again

Tyler, The Creator wasn't the only rapper to churn out a ton of vinyl sales in 2023 thought. Travis Scott turns up at number four on the list largely on the back of his new record UTOPIA. Both Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller also cracked the top 10 for total vinyl sales in 2023. Elsewhere in the top 10 are artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Metallica, Fleetwood Mac, and more.

Tyler, The Creator was recently confirmed to be part of one of the biggest music festivals around. Earlier this week Coachella announced the lineup for their 2024 edition and Tyler isn't just performing there, he's headlining. What do you think of Tyler, The Creator leading all other rappers in vinyl sales for the second year in a row? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]