Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey And Doja Cat Rumored To Headline Coachella

It's about that time of the year where some of the major summer festivals like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Coachella start to reveal who will take the stage during this year's events. Coachella may be the biggest of the bunch and they're coming into the 2024 event with a combination of big shoes to fill and a scandal to look past. Last year the festival debuted an international set of headliners highlighted by massively acclaimed performances from Bad Bunny and K-Pop stars BLACKPINK. But they also found themselves in hot water after a disappointing performance from Frank Ocean left fans fuming.

This year, the festival may be trying to remedy the situation by inviting on one of Ocean's fellow Odd Future alums. New rumors from industry publication HitsDailyDouble are speculating on who could be locked in to take the three biggest slots at this year's festival. Leading the way is Tyler, The Creator who is fresh off a headlining performance at his own Camp Flog Gnaw festival a few months ago. He hasn't released a new album since 2021's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST but a headlining slot at Coachella seems like the perfect place to break out some new songs. Check out the full spate of rumors below.

Tyler, The Creator Could Return To Coachella As A Headliner

The publication is equally as confident that Lana Del Rey will join as a headliner. The pop star has been garnering massive critical and fan acclaim for her output in recent years. Last year she shared her newest album did you know that there's a tunnel under ocean blvd. The single "A&W" from the album topped numerous publication's Songs Of The Year list for 2023.

HHD is also reporting that Doja Cat is in advance talks to occupy the third headlining spot. They're also reporting that breakout regional Mexican music star Peso Pluma could take the stage at the festival. What do you think of a potential Coachella lineup headlined by Tyler, Lana, and Doja? Let us know if you would attend in the comment section below.

