Doja Cat
- Music7 TikTok Sleeper Hits That Achieved Unexpected Viral SuccessThese songs found great fame years after their release.By Demi Phillips
- MusicTamera Mowry-Housely Ranks Top 6 "Tia & Tamera" Rap References: J. Cole, Doja, Nicki Minaj & MoreThere are plenty of "Tia & Tamera" references in Hip Hop, and the "Sister, Sister" icon ranks her favorites, from Chief Keef to Doja Cat.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoachella 2024 Lineup Has Arrived: Doja, Tyler The Creator, Ice Spice, Yachty, Uzi & MoreIt's that time of year again! Last week, we told you about the rumored headliners, and now, Coachella 2024 has confirmed its performers.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentDoja Cat Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The MegastarExplore Doja Cat and her rise to fame, net worth, brand endorsements, and philanthropy in this detailed look at the megastar's success.By Jake Skudder
- SongsDoja Cat, Kodak Black, And Adekunle Gold Bring High-Level Performances On Jeymes Samuel-Produced "JEEZU"Doja, Kodak, and Adekunle are not playing on this one. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearDoja Cat Teases Her Vivacious Curves In Black One-PieceDoja is always making a statement. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey And Doja Cat Rumored To Headline CoachellaDua Lipa and Shakira were reportedly also considered.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureDoja Cat & Nicki Minaj Beef Rumours Appear False As Former Shouts Out Queen Of Rap: VideoThe "Scarlet" Tour has been proving that Doja's fans still adore her, even after all her beef with them earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Pink Friday 2" Features: Doja Cat Seemingly Shut Down Chance To Appear On Nicki Minaj's New AlbumAccording to the Queen of Rap, a certain femcee didn't appear on "PF2" because she wasn't sure how Minaj felt about her.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDoja Cat Interviews Herself In A Hilarious New VideoDoja just dropped a new interview that only she could have made.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat Has A Puzzling Message For Her Fans: "Me Is Me""Stay tuned or be a piece of s*** it’s none of my business," Doja said she what she said. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSZA Attends Doja Cat Tour Show As She's Confirmed To Headline Numerous Lollapalooza FestsSZA was at Doja Cat's headlining show just as some new performances of her own were announced.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWhat Is Doja Cat's Best-Selling Album?Doja invited us onto her planet, and we never wanted to leave.By Demi Phillips
- SongsDoja Cat's Birthday Has Us Playing "Say So" & Other Old Hits On RepeatThe "Scarlet" singer turns 28 today (October 21).By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoechii Twerking To Doja Cat’s “Wet Va**na” Will Have You Ready To Catch Them On TourThe "Scarlet" tour kicks off on October 31st in San Francisco and will run through to mid-December.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoja Cat To Be The Newest Guest On Hot OnesThe episode will premiere on Thursday, October 12. By Zachary Horvath
- Music7 Of Hip-Hop's Spookiest Music Videos Of All TimeHip Hop and horror have a long-standing relationship that dates back to the 80s.By Demi Phillips
- SneakersDoja Cat x Skechers Just DroppedDoja Cat's influence is wild.By Ben Atkinson
- TVDoja Cat's Victoria's Secret World Tour Performance Includes "Ouchies" Live DebutThe full fashion show is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsDoja Cat's Flows And Bars Are On Point With "97" From "Scarlet"Doja Cat does not hold back. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureDoja Cat's "Wet Vagina" Song Calls Out Kardashian Family's "Pretty, Plastic" FacesBesides name-dropping the famous family, Doja also seems to reference her relationship with J. Cyrus several times on her new "Scarlet" album.By Hayley Hynes