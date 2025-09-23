Doja Cat Passionately Defends Controversial “Vie” Album Cover

Doja Cat is one artist who does what she wants, despite whatever critics may have to say about it. Recently, for example, she unveiled the cover art for her upcoming fifth studio album, Vie. The cover shows Doja dangling from a parachute stuck in a tree while wearing a wedding dress.

"Falling in love is putting trust in the hands of yourself and others," she wrote of the cover. "The yellow parachute represents curiosity, happiness, and adventure. Flying you towards new experiences and scenes, taking a leap of faith, and holding no bounds. The tree represents life and wisdom. Giving you a sense of safety within its branches, but the pain from the fall teaches you that those scratches can be healed. You don’t have to hit the ground. Love grows upward but more importantly down. It’s the roots that keep you steady. This is the cover of my album. 🌳"

The artwork has earned mixed reviews from social media users. While some are praising Doja for its deeper meaning, other have made it known that it's not for them. "This cover makes no sense with the aesthetic she’s been going with for the era," one X user argues. "Girl what is this… she can’t be serious," another writes.

Doja Cat Vie

It didn't take long for the California-born artist to fire back amid the criticism. In a tweet shared today, she came to her own defense, calling out those who have been sending negativity her way.

"You can’t make me feel bad for a cover that has visceral meaning. The greatest armor is love and integrity," she wrote. "I forgive your harsh criticism but for me I won yet again for following my heart. If I was you I wouldn’t."