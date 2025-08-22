Doja Cat will take on the world for the first time ever this November as the Vie World Tour was just announced on Thursday evening (August 21).

In support of the upcoming album, the tour will make stops in Japan, Thailand, Australia, and more. The "Paint The Town Red" hitmaker revealed the tour on social media with the announcement of pre-sale ticket begin on Monday (August 25). Her Instagram caption reads: "Tour Ma Vie starts soon. Presale starts Monday local time. Go to dojacat.com for more details."

The world tour will kick off November 18 in Auckland and wrap on December 21 in Kaohsiung. Alongside announcing the tour, Doja Cat treated fans to the album's lead single in "Jealous Type." The song was originally previewed in the award-winning recording artist's new campaign with Marc Jacobs.

Taylor Swift's Jack Antonoff and popular producer Y2K produced "Jealous Type. Vie will face off against Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of A Showgirl, in September. Swift and Doja will also face Cardi B, who will be releasing her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, next month, and wants that No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts.

Doja Cat "Vie World Tour"

Set to drop on September 26, Vie follows her 2023 album Scarlet and signals a deliberate return to pop, infused with personal reflection and sonic experimentation. Before Vie, Doja Cat teased a return to rap with desires to work with unique producers like 9th Wonder.

In interviews, Doja described Vie as a “pop-driven project” exploring love, sex, romance, and self-reflection. The album draws on retro ’80s and ’90s textures, incorporating synth-pop and lo-fi elements while maintaining a fresh, contemporary edge. Her recent Outside Lands performance previewed tracks like “Cards” and “Take Me Dancing,” offering fans an early glimpse of the album’s diverse narrative threads.