News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Vie
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Doja Cat Announces Highly Anticipated "Vie" Album Drops Next Month
Doja Cat’s upcoming album, Vie, follows her chart-topping 2023 album, Scarlett, which features the hit song “Paint The Town Red.”
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 14, 2025