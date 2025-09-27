When Doja Cat’s Vie made headlines on September 26, the celebration came with a bold claim: she was the first female rapper to serve as the sole credited writer on an entire album. But not everyone agreed with the framing.

Nitty Scott, MC, an independent artist known for her conscious rap, quickly responded on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “okay let’s relax [2x Loudly Crying Face emoji] who tf wrote every single one of my albums?!”

The post blended humor with exasperation. By opening with “let’s relax” and adding crying emojis, Nitty softened the tone but made her point unmistakable.

She felt sidelined by a narrative that erased her contributions. For years, Nitty has written her projects without co-writers, yet her work has never been framed as groundbreaking. Her tweet functioned less as a critique of Doja Cat than as a correction to the broader industry storyline.

Nitty’s career, built outside the machinery of major labels, has emphasized authenticity and independence. Since emerging in the early 2010s, she has carved space for herself through vulnerability, sharp lyricism, and unfiltered storytelling.

In her world, writing every bar wasn’t a record-breaking feat—it was an unspoken rule of survival. That her albums were never labeled historic underscores a familiar dynamic: mainstream recognition often arrives only when the artist has mass-market visibility.

Doja Cat’s Vie remains a landmark, especially in a pop-rap space dominated by large writing teams. Yet Nitty’s response sparked debate about how milestones are defined and who gets credit. Her pushback illuminated the gap between underground innovation and mainstream acknowledgment, a divide that has long shaped hip-hop history.

Ultimately, Nitty Scott’s tweet was less about discrediting Doja Cat than reclaiming her own narrative. It reminded fans and critics that women rappers, particularly those navigating the independent grind, have always written their own work. The difference lies in the spotlight, not the artistry.