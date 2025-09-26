Doja Cat Pays Tribute To The 70s, 80s & 90s In Fifth Album, "Vie"

Doja Cat has released her fifth studio album, Vie, a project that reaffirms her ability to reinvent herself while resisting easy categorization.

The title, drawn from the French word for “life,” carries layered meaning for the Los Angeles-born artist. It nods to the Roman numeral “V” tattooed on her collarbone, symbolizing both her fifth album and her ongoing transformation. In her words, the number five embodies curiosity, change, and adventure—qualities that define the album’s spirit.

For Doja, Vie is not only a numerical milestone but also a meditation on love and existence. The title echoes “La Vie en Rose,” a romantic French standard, though she reframes it through her own lens.

Across the album, she explores intimacy in its many forms—whether between two people or within the self. Songs pivot between euphoria and heartbreak, offering raw interpretations of passion, loss, and renewal.

Musically, the project pulls from several decades, blending 1970s funk grooves, 1980s synth textures, and 1990s R&B warmth with a contemporary edge. Instead of relying on nostalgia, Doja reshapes familiar sounds into modern, unpredictable arrangements.

She presents Vie as a journey through the dualities of life. For her, love and adventure are inseparable—each intensifies the meaning of the other.

The rollout of Vie reinforces Doja’s reputation as one of music’s most daring figures. Vie reveals a version of Doja unafraid to pair spectacle with sincerity, theatrical flair with emotional depth.

For fans, the album is more than another entry in her catalog. It stands as a declaration that she isn’t following trends but reshaping them.

Vie - Doja Cat

Official Tracklist

1. Cards

2. Jealous Type

3. Aaahh Men!

4. Couples Therapy

5. Gorgeous

6. Stranger

7. All Mine

8. Take Me Dancing feat. SZA

9. Lipstain

10. Silly! Fun!

11. Acts Of Service

12. Make It Up

13. One More Time

14. Happy