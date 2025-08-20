Doja Cat Finally Reveals The Cover Art For Her New Album "Vie"

BY Cole Blake 612 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Doja Cat Kicks Off The Scarlet Tour In San Francisco, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on November 10, Doja Cat kicks off The Scarlet Tour in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Doja Cat will be dropping her highly-anticipated album, "Vie," on September 26, with a new single arriving this week.

Doja Cat has finally shared the cover artwork for her long-awaited fifth studio album, Vie. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she announced that fans are now able to pre-order a signed copy of the vinyl and CD version of Vie. While doing so, she gave fans a look at the cover. It shows her face surrounded by roses.

"Today, I’m giving my fans access to pre-order my specially signed Vie vinyl & CD!" she captioned the post. "Every week I’m dropping new, exclusive albums on my store so stay tuned for more, including the first vinyl from my 'Love Languages Collection.'"

Fans in the comments section are already loving the announcement. "She’s coming to save the music industry," one user wrote. Another added: "MOTHER OF US ALL WE’RE READYYYYYYYYY."

Read More: Doja Cat Announces Highly Anticipated "Vie" Album Drops Next Month

When Is Doja Cat's New Album Release Date?

Doja Cat has already announced that she's dropping Vie on September 26. Before then, she'll be sharing the lead single, "Jealous Type," on August 21, 2025. Y2K and Jack Antonoff handled production on the upcoming song, which Doja played for the first time live at the 2025 Outside Lands festival.

After taking a more hip-hop-focused approach to her previous album, Scarlet, in 2023, Doja has said that she's going with more pop music on Vie. “What I want to avoid is that little monster that just wants success,” she recently told V Magazine. “I want to focus more on: how does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse? It’s how things sound that makes the music worth listening to. I would not be an artist if I didn’t care, right?”

September is shaping up to be a huge month for music. In addition to Doja Cat's Vie, Taylor Swift is dropping her next album, Life of a Showgirl. Additionally, Cardi B is finally releasing her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

Read More: Doja Cat Tries To End Debate On Whether Or Not She's A Rapper

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Outside Lands Music Festival 2025 Music Doja Cat Announces Highly Anticipated "Vie" Album Drops Next Month 1076
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Doja Cat Teases Tracklist For New Album And Fans Are Furious About Some Major Omissions 2.0K
doja-cat-v-magazine-cover-hip-hop-news Music Doja Cat Looks Completely Unrecognizable As July's "V" Magazine Cover Star 2.2K
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Doja Cat Expertly Claps Back At Fan Breast-Shaming Her 1.8K
Comments 0