Doja Cat Finally Reveals The Cover Art For Her New Album "Vie"

Doja Cat has finally shared the cover artwork for her long-awaited fifth studio album, Vie. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she announced that fans are now able to pre-order a signed copy of the vinyl and CD version of Vie. While doing so, she gave fans a look at the cover. It shows her face surrounded by roses.

"Today, I’m giving my fans access to pre-order my specially signed Vie vinyl & CD!" she captioned the post. "Every week I’m dropping new, exclusive albums on my store so stay tuned for more, including the first vinyl from my 'Love Languages Collection.'"

Fans in the comments section are already loving the announcement. "She’s coming to save the music industry," one user wrote. Another added: "MOTHER OF US ALL WE’RE READYYYYYYYYY."

Doja Cat has already announced that she's dropping Vie on September 26. Before then, she'll be sharing the lead single, "Jealous Type," on August 21, 2025. Y2K and Jack Antonoff handled production on the upcoming song, which Doja played for the first time live at the 2025 Outside Lands festival.