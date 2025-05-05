Doja Cat Finally Releases Fan-Favorite Snippet "Crack" But Only For A Mere 24 Hours

Doja Cat clarified this is not a lead single for her presumed upcoming album "Vie," but this is still a big moment for fans.

Doja Cat has a lot of amazing snippets in her vault across her many different eras and rollouts. But the Holy Grail of these is easily "Crack," an IG Live snippet during the 2023 Scarlet hype that just refuses to loosen its chokehold on the fanbase.

On Friday (May 2), per UPROXX, the Los Angeles native took to Twitter to reveal some details about the long-awaited release of her fan-favorite song "Crack"... But it's only available for 24 hours. You can access the track on Doja's website by entering your email address and phone number. This will allow you to stream the beloved record or download it.

"it’s not the lead i’m just giving it to the people who asked for it," the "Lose My Mind" hitmaker tweeted when the hype for "Crack" reached all-time highs with this release. It's unclear how much time is left for this 24-hour access period, so if you want to tune in, the clock is ticking!

As for the tweet itself, this is likely referring to Doja Cat's presumed next album, Vie. She's been teasing it a lot on social media, although it seems like it's far away enough from the drop that many details and speculative theories about it could change rapidly. Either way, we're just excited for whatever's next.

When Is Doja Cat's Next Album Dropping?

We don't have a release date for this next album yet, but fans hope that will also change in the near future. Then again, some of Doja's die-hard supporters focus on things that she finds irrelevant on social media, such as charting placements.

"The amount of streams on a song isn’t indicative of the quality or effort put into it," Doja Cat recently tweeted about commercial performance debates. "If you disagree with this you could be having an episode and should seek love from the outside. Go for a run. Take a look in the mirror and ask yourself in the safety of your mind if you are proud of that person or if you even like what you see."

We will see if she holds a similar energy when it comes to new album speculation. Nevertheless, at least "Crack" is finally available, if only for a limited time.

