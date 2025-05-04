Doja Cat star power has always been questioned as the fight for women at the top of music is endless.

Over the weekend, the chart-topping recording artist interjected in a converation among fans discussing her streaming numbers. One to never hold her tongue, Doja Cat issued a length tweet to her obsessed fans.

"The amount of streams on a song isn’t indicative of the quality or effort put into it. If you disagree with this you could be having an episode and should seek love from the outside. Go for a run. Take a look in the mirror and ask yourself in the safety of your mind if you are proud of that person or if you even like what you see. Next, do not punish yourself. Do not sabotage. Rather take it as an opportunity to become an even better version of who you once were. Look at it as the beginning of a fulfilling life. You deserve an adventure. You deserve to feel the sun on your skin. Don’t trade that for being on this app with the blinds drawn. You deserve more.”

Doja Cat Tells Fans To Go Outside

Naturally, the tweet generated mixed response from fans. One user accused her of only dismissing chart performance because she wasn’t currently dominating them.

“This is the hypocrisy I talk about,” they wrote. “When your song bangs and everyone is bragging about the stats online, you never say sh*t like this to let them know it doesn’t matter to you. You saying this when you’re flopping is counterintuitive and honestly shameful.” Doja responded with a simple, dismissive: “Okay :).”

Another commenter offered a more nuanced take, lamenting that many fans embraced her primarily for her commercial success rather than her craft. “It sucks that a lot of fans grew to love you for your commercial success rather than the effort and beauty that you put into your art.”

Doja agreed in part, replying, “That is okay. But some people will always listen with their eyes.”