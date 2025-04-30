Don Toliver & Doja Cat Rev Up Excitement For "F1" Movie With "Lose My Mind" Single

Don Toliver and Doja Cat are pretty different artists on the surface. But they do know how to make hits and radio-friendly ones at that. Their success in the mainstream is allowing them to lend their talents to the upcoming movie soundtrack for F1. The film, directed by Joseph Kisinski, stars Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris.
Based around the rising motorsport, the IMDb describes the plot of the motion picture simply: "A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team with a younger driver." The sport drama flick will be hitting theaters in the middle of the summer, June 25.
Genius expects the project to hit streaming on June 27. With Don Toliver and Doja Cat being enlisted, we can only imagine that tons of other stars within the tracklist. But as it pertains to "Lose My Mind," the lead single, it's a synth-heavy pop rap cut with very clean but futuristic production.
The intensity of the instrumental does give off a sense of urgency and we can see this underscoring an important race in the film. However, it also succeeds as a late-night drive song thanks to Don's unique but stunning singing.
Doja Cat then comes in with a fiery verse. Overall, it contrasts the song nicely as she raps about her hunger and desire to rise to the top. It sounds like a verse that would have fit snuggly onto the tracklist for Scarlet. Check out "Lose My Mind" below.
Don Toliver & Doja Cat "Lose My Mind"
Quotable Lyrics:
Yeah, bounce back when bottles is on me
I'm pushin' a new pen, rewritin' the story
Hello to my old ways, goodbye to the nosebleeds
You fightin' to stay here, you probably ODin'
Ain't finna pop for no reason
I don't throw shots, I run legions