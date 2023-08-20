Doja Cat’s “Scarlet”: New Reports Hint At Album Length & Tracklist Size

Doja Cat’s upcoming album Scarlet will arrive amid massive hype concerning new sounds, a strained fanbase relationship, and two excellent singles in “Attention” and “Paint The Town Red.” Moreover, new reports online hinted at the tracklist’s size and the overall project’s length, though they are unconfirmed as of writing this article. According to Pop Tingz, the 27-year-old’s latest full-length effort will contain 20 tracks, totaling 55 minutes in length. Furthermore, this means that there would be an average track length of almost three minutes, which the two singles already broke. As such, there will probably be plenty of surprises and variety across the LP, and we’d expect no less from the superstar.

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” Doja Cat told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview. “So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”

Read More: Doja Cat Says She “Feels Free” After Losing Followers Over Recent Argument With Fans

Doja Cat’s Rumored New Album Updates

Doja Cat’s “Scarlet” album will reportedly have 20 tracks and will be 55 minutes long.



2 of these tracks have already been released (“Attention” and “Paint The Town Red”). pic.twitter.com/8u7RJZFckM — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 20, 2023

However, we still don’t know when Scarlet (one of plenty of working titles the Los Angeles native cycled through during this rollout) will come out. Considering that, these new reports on the tracklist are cool to hear, but it looks like it’ll still be a relative surprise drop. Maybe fans will wake up one day and the album will just be out, or Doja Cat is waiting to drop the release date and extend this promo cycle even more. Either way, with a lot of anticipation, controversy, and media attention behind Scarlet, it’s sure to make a huge impact.

Meanwhile, it seems like the “Tia Tamera” MC might move on to other things after this album drops. Recently, she expressed a desire to star in comedy and action films, putting her music career on the back burner for some screen time. With her creativity and versatility in mind, no doubt it could make for some great moments. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Doja Cat.

Read More: Doja Cat Confirms Illuminati Membership While Flexing Her Graphic Design Skills On IG