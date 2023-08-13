Doja Cat Confirms Illuminati Membership While Flexing Her Graphic Design Skills On IG

The harder one attempts to decipher Doja Cat’s Instagram account, the less sense it makes, which is why you’re better off assuming the “Say So” singer is nearly always trolling. For several months now, she’s been faced with accusations of selling her soul to join the Illuminati, especially now that her music has taken a devilish turn in nature. Doja does seem to have become annoyed by the discourse on more than one occasion, but in her usual fashion, she’s been playing the latest gossip about her off like a pro.

On Saturday (August 12), the Grammy Award winner showed off her budding graphic design skills by putting together a unique collage. The mostly pink image shows a distorted Doja sitting on the side of a bed, her arms thrown up in the air. Beside her sits a pink sparkly Care Bare, a stream of falling money, and a shooting star. “ILLUMINATITS,” “I think my cat is Illuminati,” and “I joined the Illuminati” all flash across the screen in obnoxious fonts as well.

Doja Cat is a Proud Illuminati Member

“It’s true 💅🏽,” the embattled entertainer further noted in her caption, sarcastically confirming the IlluminaTEA. The response to that post has been varied, but Doja doesn’t seem too bothered by what others have to say. Instead, she’s been busy photoshopping images of her booty cheeks over cheese poptarts.

“I j be talkin my shi 🤪,” she captioned that post. It was followed shortly after by some interesting bikini snaps, laid out on a Hello Kitty background in the same way as the others. “Hating me won’t make you pretty,” is one of the messages the multi-talent chose to share along with her thirst traps.

Graphic Design is Her Passion

Keep scrolling to see what other interesting posts have appeared on Doja Cat’s Instagram feed this afternoon. Do you think the Californian has a future as a graphic designer if music doesn’t work out? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

