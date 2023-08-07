Doja Cat’s New Album Will Be Rap With Singing Hooks, She Confirms

Doja Cat has had a rocky few months online due to near-constant feuds with her fans. Just last month, she loudly denounced those calling themselves “Kittenz,” and reportedly began blocking those contacting her about their alleged abusive experiences with her new boyfriend, J. Cyrus. Even with all the drama, Doja still decided to share her “Paint The Town Red” single this past New Music Friday (August 4), which was surprisingly enough to land her back in the good graces of many.

The catchy song arrived alongside a devilish visual, which seemingly pokes fun at those who have been long suggesting that the “Say So” singer sold her soul in exchange for more fame. It’s often hard to tell exactly how serious Doja is being, but on Monday (August 7), we received what seems to be some trustworthy news on her upcoming album. “I was going to try to do something where the album was rap hooks with rap verses,” she explained, as per @BuzzingPop on Twitter.

Read More: Doja Cat Returns With Intriguing New Single “Paint The Town Red”

Doja Cat Gives Another Update on DC4

Doja Cat reveals her upcoming album will feature singing hooks but it’s still a rap record:



“I was going to try to do something where the album was rap hooks with rap verses, but I feel like it’s so useful to sing because there’s so much you can do with vocalizing, harmonies and… pic.twitter.com/W1CkcoQglg — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 7, 2023

“But I feel like it’s so useful to sing because there’s so much you can do with vocalizing, harmonies and melodies,” Doja continued. This is a similar approach she took to making her incredibly popular 2021 LP, Planet Her, so it won’t be surprising to see her fourth studio project find similar success. We have yet to receive an official release date from the genre-bending creative, and though she previously announced the title as Hellmouth, it seems she’s since changed her mind and will be reintroducing her work under a new name in the near future.

This new DC4 update from Doja Cat sounds uncharacteristically serious, but where the Californian is still letting her silly side shine through is with her latest “thirst trap.” Her concerning new photo caught the attention of Tyrese, along with thousands of others, who have since left comments sharing their worry under Doja’s less-than-flattering post. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Tyrese Expresses Concern Over Doja Cat’s Latest “Thirst Trap” Pic On IG

[Via]